Destinations-Bradford is grateful for all those who helped make the weekend event a success. Thanks to the generosity of the Bradford community, they had a fantastic giveaway day at St. Bernard’s on Saturday.

Mike Black, chair of the board, said, “I especially want to thank Father John Jacquel and his staff at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church, who donated their facility and gymnasium to Destinations and those in need as a place to facilitate the winter coat give away and distribution. They modified their gym to help with this event as well as participated in gathering and moving coats into the gym.”

