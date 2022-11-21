Destinations-Bradford is grateful for all those who helped make the weekend event a success. Thanks to the generosity of the Bradford community, they had a fantastic giveaway day at St. Bernard’s on Saturday.
Mike Black, chair of the board, said, “I especially want to thank Father John Jacquel and his staff at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church, who donated their facility and gymnasium to Destinations and those in need as a place to facilitate the winter coat give away and distribution. They modified their gym to help with this event as well as participated in gathering and moving coats into the gym.”
Overall, in the seven hours there were over 600 items given away to those who needed them — Items such as 176 winter coats, 65 sweatshirts and sweaters, 136 hats, 136 pairs of gloves, 59 scarves, seven pairs of boots, 21 sets of snow pants, 32 pairs of socks, and eight pairs of ear muffs.
Many items are still left and they will not go to waste, Black said.
“The Salvation Army is taking them for their Free Clothing Giveaway on Thursdays,” he said. “Though, the winter coats that are leftover will be taken back to Destinations and will be available there during the upcoming months. Other agencies may have a claim to some items as well,” he said. “We all work together around here.”