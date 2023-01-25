PennDOT plows

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has plows ready to go today for the forecasted storm.

 Era file photo

How soon we forget what a punch winter can pack.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for today, with the National Weather Service calling for mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected, with a light glaze of ice to make things memorable.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos