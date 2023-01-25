How soon we forget what a punch winter can pack.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for today, with the National Weather Service calling for mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected, with a light glaze of ice to make things memorable.
The Weather Service cautioned to plan on slippery road conditions, and said “snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel difficult. Gusty winds and heavy, wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages.
“Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued travel advisories — “avoid unnecessary travel” — and reminded drivers to reduce speeds based on driving conditions.
While roads will be treated with salt, PennDOT officials remind “salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.”
Tier 1 restrictions will be in place on interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning at 6 a.m. today on some interstates, and at noon on others. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: “Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary statewide data shows that there were 266 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.
Motorists are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.