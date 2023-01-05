SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Allegany State Park Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks or hikes, even if there is no snow, on Tuesday evenings at 4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 10, to explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park.
Witness a breath-taking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond, or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary. Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack, and a sense of adventure.
- January 10, Meet at Camp Allegany: Hike Nature Trail
- January 17, Park near Red House Toll: Hike Hemlock Hollow
- January 24, Meet at Summit Warming Hut: Hike Bear Paw
- January 31, Meet at the Red House Camp Store: Hike to Bridal Falls
If you have snowshoes, bring them; if you don’t, free rentals are available for participants of this program. To reserve a pair of snowshoes, call by 10 a.m. the day prior to the event.
February hike locations have yet to be announced.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alleganystatepark. All programs and times are subject to change.
