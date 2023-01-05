SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Allegany State Park Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks or hikes, even if there is no snow, on Tuesday evenings at 4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 10, to explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park.

Witness a breath-taking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond, or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary. Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack, and a sense of adventure.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos