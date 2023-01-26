AUSTIN — Although the registration has closed, and the waitlist is full for the Feb. 3 through 5 Winter Women in the Wilds program at Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center there is another opportunity for winter adventure and fun during the Free Lyman Run Winter Snowshoe or Hike on Sunday, Feb. 5.

For the free Winter Adventure Hike or Snowshoe, individuals are asked to meet outdoorsmen Chip Harrison and John Halter at 1 p.m. in the Day Use parking lot at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road in Galeton. Adults and children old enough to handle wearing snowshoes are welcome to participate.

