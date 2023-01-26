AUSTIN — Although the registration has closed, and the waitlist is full for the Feb. 3 through 5 Winter Women in the Wilds program at Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center there is another opportunity for winter adventure and fun during the Free Lyman Run Winter Snowshoe or Hike on Sunday, Feb. 5.
For the free Winter Adventure Hike or Snowshoe, individuals are asked to meet outdoorsmen Chip Harrison and John Halter at 1 p.m. in the Day Use parking lot at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road in Galeton. Adults and children old enough to handle wearing snowshoes are welcome to participate.
Following an introduction to using snowshoes and a short practice snowshoe, the group will leave from the parking lot, cross the road and begin the one-mile out-and-back snowshoe that will take them to the Lyman Lake beach area and then on Fisherman’s Trail and Lyman Lake, depending on conditions. Those who own snowshoes are encouraged to bring them. Snowshoes will also be available and provided free for those who don’t have them. Wear waterproof boots, dress appropriately for the weather and bring snacks and water.
This winter outing may be canceled due to trail conditions or become a traditional hike if there isn’t enough snow. For more information, call (570) 439-1826 or (814) 435-5010.
To learn more about Winter Outing events or for updates on snow and ice, trail conditions, directions and more, search for Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook or visit www.stepoutdoors.org.