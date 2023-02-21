Even though residents in the McKean County area will have to deal with a few more days of mixed precipitation, the State College office of the National Weather Service has predicted a quick return to warmer temperatures with an unseasonably warm day Thursday.
Residents of the county could expect rain and snow showers today, which should become solely rain showers, by later afternoon. The showers are a result of a “warm front lifting out of the Ohio Valley pushing through Pennsylvania today through Wednesday,” according to a meteorologist of the NWS. “On its way through the state that warm front coming from the Ohio Valley will be pushing a potent cold front out of the region,” causing precipitation and strong wind gusts.
Today will be breezy, according to the NWS meteorologist, with a strong south wind which will become a strong west wind in the afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 37 mph predicted. The high today will just peak over 40 degrees.
Tonight the precipitation is predicted to move out of the area; however, the strong wind gusts do not, winds tonight could gust as high as 26 mph, especially before midnight. Temperatures tonight will reach a low around 24 degrees.
According to the NWS meteorologist, “a few complicated days are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, before the unseasonably warm temperatures reach McKean County and the rest of the state on Thursday.”
Wednesday morning appears to be clear; however, after 1 p.m. rain and snow are expected, becoming all rain after 4 p.m. and “clouds will likely be just on the edge of being tall enough, cool enough to produce some thunder.”
Rain is expected through the evening on Wednesday night with temperatures dropping to around 33 degrees (not much colder than the high for Wednesday, which is 34 degrees).
Even though the rain is predicted to likely continue into Thursday, residents can “expect to emerge into the warmer sector of weather, with fairly high confidence of anomalously warm and perhaps even breaking daytime highs near 60 degrees,” according to the NWS meteorologists. “Many areas south of I-80, though, have an even greater chance to see higher temperatures, with readings reaching a high near 70 degrees in some areas.”
Thursday night there is still a chance for rain and snow showers, while another cold front charges through the area, bringing with it the colder, more seasonable temperatures in its wake with a low Thursday night near 17 degrees.