Tom Huntoon Feature Photo of Kinzua Dam

Not much opportunity for ice to form around the Kinzua Dam this year — by the time the weather gets cold enough, it begins to warm, melting what ice has formed. Strong winds and mixed precipitation are expected to impact the area today and Wednesday, however by Thursday the temperatures will warm up, almost near 60 degrees.

 Era photo by Tom Huntoon

Even though residents in the McKean County area will have to deal with a few more days of mixed precipitation, the State College office of the National Weather Service has predicted a quick return to warmer temperatures with an unseasonably warm day Thursday.

Residents of the county could expect rain and snow showers today, which should become solely rain showers, by later afternoon. The showers are a result of a “warm front lifting out of the Ohio Valley pushing through Pennsylvania today through Wednesday,” according to a meteorologist of the NWS. “On its way through the state that warm front coming from the Ohio Valley will be pushing a potent cold front out of the region,” causing precipitation and strong wind gusts.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos