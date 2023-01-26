ULYSSES — Winter in the lumber camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum.
The public is welcome to enjoy outdoor fun in the snow with sledding, making snowmen, and snow art activities free on the grounds at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum midway between Galeton and Coudersport at 5660 US Route 6, Ulysses. Or, try cross-country skiing and snowshoeing with equipment provided by DCNR and the help of volunteer instructors.
“When people drive into the museum’s main parking area, they will see a trailer where the equipment for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will be,” Roth said. “There won’t be enough ice on the pond for ice-skating.”
Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the museum.
At 1 p.m. go indoors for an engaging overview of the Commonwealth’s elk management program presented by Jeremy Banfield, elk biologist for the Pa. Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section.
Admission to tour museum exhibits throughout the day and attend the elk management program at 1 p.m. are: $8 for ages 12 to 64; $7 for ages 65 and older or AAA members; $5 for ages 4 to 11 and free for ages 3 and under. For more information, call (814) 435-2652.