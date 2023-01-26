Biologist Jeremy Banfield with Elk

Jeremy Banfield, elk biologist for the Pa. Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section, will be presenting a program about elk for the public at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum.

 Photo provided

ULYSSES — Winter in the lumber camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum.

The public is welcome to enjoy outdoor fun in the snow with sledding, making snowmen, and snow art activities free on the grounds at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum midway between Galeton and Coudersport at 5660 US Route 6, Ulysses. Or, try cross-country skiing and snowshoeing with equipment provided by DCNR and the help of volunteer instructors.

