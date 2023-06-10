Two Warren County and one Smethport entrepreneurs will share $50,000 in winnings from the PA Wilds BIG IDEA contest.
The winners were named Thursday in an all-day pitch event at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Eight finalists presented their business concepts to a panel of judges.
The first place prize of $25,000 was awarded to CiviLink, by Ben Kafferlin and Lisa Hagberg, located in Warren County. The company offers a unique, first-of-its-kind software package that streamlines procedures, maintains legal compliance, and enhances operational efficiency for government entities and public-sector employees on an intuitive, customizable platform.
Kafferlin is currently serving as a Warren County commissioner, while Hagberg is the county’s director of finance and administration.
Second place, with a prize of $15,000, went to Robert Willman with White Cane Coffee of Warren County. He is bringing sustainability and more economical manufacturing to a multi-use pod-based hot drink brewing system that was created as a PA Wilds regional product – White Cane Coffee’s reusable bag just needs hot water for a quick on-the-go cup; perfect for busy people and those who are conscientiously reducing their ecological footprint.
Willman, his wife Vicki and their children created the company, in the form of an online store, to provide self-sustaining jobs for people with disabilities. The three adult Willman children are on the autism spectrum, and daughter Erin is blind.
On the company’s website, Erin Willman said, “We have found that ﬁnding jobs extremely difficult. In our experience, employers didn’t want to provide full time or a living wage to handicapped individuals. Or because of bullying on the job site, staying at some jobs unbearable. So, at 22, I started to ask, ‘When you have the right people around you, the question stops being, ‘What can I do?’ but, ‘What’s stopping me?’ So here we are.”
Well-known Smethport artist Julie Mader and her company Caregiver’s Artbox was awarded $10,000. She is developing a subscription-based service that supports individuals working in a home-care setting, or other health professionals within care communities to help spread joy, a sense of purpose, and a feeling of well-being to seniors. The Caregiver’s Artbox delivers engaging art lessons for physical and cognitive abilities, using quality supplies and helpful video instructions designed by experienced artists in health.
Mader often visits nursing homes in the community, teaching art classes to seniors. “I love sharing the joy and discoveries that I make while creating art; for me it is simply too hard to not spread art-joy to others,” she said on her website.
About Caregiver’s Artbox, she noted, “By interacting with the arts our lives change. As a teaching artist working with continuing care communities and caregivers, my goal is to provide the support needed to provide joyful moments of losing oneself in the process of art making. Smiling eyes and faces lit with surprise and pride are my inspiration. I want your care partners to be so focused on mixing the perfect shade of blue that they forget that their knees ache — let’s make that happen.”
Mader was also awarded the $2,500 Northwest Bank’s People’s Choice Award.
Other contestants making the pitch were as follows.
Allegheny Mountain Beard Products (William Jones and Loretta Jones), located in Warren County, created all-natural personal care products that are free from harmful chemicals, synthetic ingredients, and toxins.
Behavioral Health Products (Arianne Iorfido) located in Elk County, developed a window blind specifically for inpatient psychiatric and other patient care environments with high-risk patients. Hoffman Appalachian Farm (Joshua Brock), located in Elk County, is a small hops farm producing both fresh and processed hops and grains for breweries and microbreweries in the PA Wilds region.
TAT Technologies (Harb Nayar and Kyle Pond), located in Elk County, created a tabletop “oven” that uses heat, humidity, and high velocity, turbulent airflow to disinfect, decontaminate, or sterilize masks, plastic tools like syringes, and stainless-steel tools used in normal medical, dental, and operational practices.
Wright Monumental (Kelly Platko), located in McKean County, will install a Model J Automatic Sandblaster, on their present manual sandblasting booth that will allow for the constant motion of automatic sandblasting versus manual sandblasting by an operator.
In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent $50,000 BIG IDEA Contest targeted the counties of Cameron, Elk, McKean and Warren located in the PA WILDS.
Ben Franklin’s BIG IDEA Contest has given entrepreneurs and small manufacturers a risk-free funding opportunity for nearly 20 years. The prize money goes a long way in helping startups further develop their BIG IDEAS and infuse their companies with much-needed cash. In addition to the money, the pitch experience they gain, and the business training offered are just as valuable.
Since the start of the BIG IDEA contests, more than $3 million in cash prizes have been awarded throughout Ben Franklin’s 32-county footprint in central and northern Pennsylvania.