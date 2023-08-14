The 2nd annual Youth Conservation Day will be held on Sept. 16 at the Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preregistration is preferred for an estimated headcount, however, onsite registration will be held the day of the event from 9-10 a.m.
The event is held rain or shine and all children must be accompanied by a parent. Lunch and snacks will be provided. The event is free to attend.
To preregister, go to the club’s Facebook page and click the link. Complete the form for each child attending.
Contact Chad Yohe with any questions at chadyohe1234@gmail.com