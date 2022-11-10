BENEZETTE — Crews from multiple agencies were still on the scene at press time Wednesday night, of a massive wildfire in Benezette near the Winslow Hill Viewing Area.
The reports came in as a wildfire endangering a residence and a camp around 3:30 p.m. at 13201 Route 555.
First crews on scene were from Jay Township Fire Department but soon after Kersey and Penfield were requested to assist. St. Marys and Sinnemahoning were dispatched a short time later as well as the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Elkland Search and Rescue, Bennetts Valley ambulance.
Nearly an hour later, crews from Emporium, Johnsonburg and Ridgway were requested for mutual aid. And by 5:45 p.m. the fire was declared a major forest fire. There were reports that the Game Commission had been called early in the incident but command had not spoken to them yet and needed to speak to them. Dispatch recalled at 6:57 p.m.
Command was set up at 13201 Route 555. Crews were battling up, down, left, and right of the hill where the elk herd roams. From Winslow Road to Treasure Hill to Caledonia Road the firefighters were using the store and visitor center, the cutoff, and other landmarks to guide their regional counterparts to staging areas.
At least 30-40 firefighters were on the hill alone.
At 6:20 p.m., fire crews reported the fire had stopped going up but had started to go sideways and they were working to get it stopped. Chief 5 of Elk Co. was sending in more crews on those flanks at that time.
A caller had reported another fire near the Caledonia cutoff toward Weedville at 6:30 p.m. At 6:48 p.m. Chief 3 reported he went all the way to Weedville and there was nothing on the hill.
By 6:51 p.m. Deputy 1 reported to Chief 5, that the right flank was under control but it is progressing to the left flank. Chief 5 said, “we have multiple crews working up that left flank.” However, a short time later, more help was called for. At 7:27 p.m. requests to send crew from 555 (command) to about 100 yards from the end of the gas line, “it’s cooking, too steep for the guys to get down to it,” were made, “Look left you will see the glow.”
Departments on the scene included St. Marys, Johnsonburg, Fox Township, Ridgway, Jones Township, Horton, Highland, Brockway, Sykesville, Clearfield, Mill Road, Karthaus, North Point, Penfield, DuBois, Kane, Emporium, Sinnemahoning and Renovo.