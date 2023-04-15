WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that the River Road Wildfire was 95 percent contained and approximately 447 acres in size as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
The wildfire is located in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest and is burning on Forest Service and private land in the vicinity of River, Gregg Hill, and Millstone toads. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.
Wildland firefighters made significant progress fighting the fire through back burning operations on Thursday. Fire crews are continuing to mop up hot spots and strengthen firelines, especially in areas adjacent to private property. Fire crews will remain on duty throughout the weekend to monitor the fire area if conditions warrant. No structures have been lost and none are directly threatened. No evacuations have been ordered.
Seventeen volunteer fire departments, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – Bureau of Forestry, the PA Game Commission, and the Forest Service worked collaboratively to suppress the River Road Wildfire. Given the progress made in containment and current conditions, the unified command structure was disbanded Friday afternoon and command of the River Road Wildfire transitioned to the Forest Service.
For information on the River Road Wildfire visit Inciweb — River Road Wildfire Information.
The entire state of Pennsylvania is at a heightened danger of wildfire due to low humidity, sunny skies, and strong wind gusts.