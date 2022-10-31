Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 236 Lang Maid Lane at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Schoolhouse Road at 1:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 for a report of a wildfire.

“The fire is contained but there could still be smoke in the area,” said Bradford Township Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse. “We will be checking on it through the morning.”

