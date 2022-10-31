Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 236 Lang Maid Lane at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Schoolhouse Road at 1:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 for a report of a wildfire.
“The fire is contained but there could still be smoke in the area,” said Bradford Township Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse. “We will be checking on it through the morning.”
When firefighters responded to the scene, they found a large wildfire rapidly spreading up the hillside.
Initial reports stated that nearly two acres were on fire and burning fast. Additional manpower and equipment was requested at 1:28 p.m. Mutual aid was requested from Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany and Limestone N.Y. Volunteer Fire Departments. Crews brought all terrain vehicles and utility vehicles.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., the call from dispatch reported flames at three to five feet tall and not contained, with more than five acres burning and moving fast up the hill.
Firefighters were on the scene until 6:30 p.m.
The fire burned over 11 acres.
The McKean County Emergency Agency, Bradford Township Police and American Red Cross assisted at the scene.