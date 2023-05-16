Unofficial results have Mary Ann “Marty” Wilder and James Hilyer capturing the Democratic nod for McKean County commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election.
Three candidates were vying for two spots on the ballot, with Dana Spittler being the third.
Wilder had 1,061 votes, Hilyer had 855 and Spittler had 453, the unofficial results indicated.
The Republican candidates, incumbents Tom Kreiner and Carol Duffy, were running unopposed.
Wilder, of Marshburg, is a leader of the Save Bradford Hospital movement, and is a retired editor of The Bradford Era. She has been working on the hospital project since its inception in 2021, shortly after the hospital suffered severe cutbacks in services. She hopes, as a county commissioner, new doors might be open to the vital quest to “save Bradford hospital.”
Other key issues include a shortage of firefighters, EMTs, and ambulance services. She feels it’s imperative that efforts continue to wire the county for the Internet and cell service. And nothing is more important than jobs. She added that the Bradford area has not been represented on the county board for at least five years. She was chairman of the McKean County Democratic Committee from 2018 to 2022, and continues to represent Corydon Township on the board.
She co-founded the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Christmas program, served on the board of the YWCA Bradford and is a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Hilyer, of Eldred, is a teacher at the Olean, N.Y., BOCES CTE Center, which provides vocational education for high school and adult students, similar to our Seneca Highlands CTC. He teaches CAD-Drafting as well as Machining, and has often taught adult education classes to local residents — including employees of the Ardagh glass plant in Port Allegany.
For 25 years he has owned a farm in Eldred Township. If elected, his main focus will be the economy of McKean County, as well as health care including EMS coverage and our hospital. Affordable housing and improved Internet service are also among Hilyer’s concerns.