OLEAN, N.Y. — The new WellNow Urgent Care facility at 2727 W. State St. marked its grand opening Friday, moving from its former Wayne Street site.
The outdoor celebration included a meet-and-greet with WellNow team members and complimentary beverages and snacks from Sweet Ride.
Aaron Silver, director of clinical operations at WellNow Urgent Care, expressed his excitement about opening the new location.
“WellNow has been so proud to be a part of this community at our other location for years,” he said. “We’re honored to be able to stick to our mission to provide great healthcare in this outstanding community and do so in an updated and comfortable building.”
Silver also expressed thanks on behalf of WellNow for the support from the area’s residents and organizations.
Several local officials attended the ribbon cutting and congratulated WellNow on opening its new location. Proclamations were issued from the offices of state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joe Giglio and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello.
On March 28, 2022, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for the new WellNow urgent care center as well as the Chipotle located on the former Ponderosa restaurant parcel on West State.
WellNow, founded in 2011 in Binghamton, was acquired by Aspen Dental Management Inc. in 2016. The company operates more than 1,100 locations in 45 states, the majority Aspen Dental practices such as the one a block away in the town of Allegany.
A WellNow site, on Bolivar Drive, serves the Bradford, Pa. area.
After the acquisition by Aspen Dental Management, WellNow acquired MASH Urgent Care in 2018 — the former operator of the old site on Wayne Street. Company officials could not comment on the future of the Wayne Street facility when initially asked early in 2023, but WellNow signs had been removed in recent weeks with a “for lease” sign now in front of the facility.
WellNow has 73 locations in New York, as well as 65 in five other states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. The company opened its first Pennsylvania center on Bolivar Drive in Bradford in July 2022.