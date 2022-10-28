COUDERSPORT — Juried photographer Curt Weinhold will teach a “Beginner Photography” class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 North Main Street Coudersport.

The class will cover an explanation of the camera menu, basic settings, light and composition. Students will need to bring their DSLR camera along to this course. The cost for this class is $25 and reservations are required.

