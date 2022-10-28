COUDERSPORT — Juried photographer Curt Weinhold will teach a “Beginner Photography” class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 North Main Street Coudersport.
The class will cover an explanation of the camera menu, basic settings, light and composition. Students will need to bring their DSLR camera along to this course. The cost for this class is $25 and reservations are required.
Weinhold is a well-known award winning photographer. In 2018 he was named “Route 6 Artisan of the year by the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance board for exemplifying the goals of the Route 6 Artisan Trail program. Weinhold specializes primarily in nature and outdoor photography. A favorite subject of Weinhold is the Milky Way, as seen from Cherry Springs State Park. Weinhold was instrumental in getting the Pennsylvania General Assembly to designate a section of Route 44 near Cherry Springs, “Highway to the Stars.” Weinhold and his wife, Penny, reside in Coudersport.