UNIVERSITY PARK — For anyone who has thought about serving on a school board, borough council or township board of supervisors, Penn State Extension will offer a webinar, titled “Toss Your Hat in the Ring.”

The webinar will take place four times: 2-3:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6; 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; and 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

