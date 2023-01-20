UNIVERSITY PARK — For anyone who has thought about serving on a school board, borough council or township board of supervisors, Penn State Extension will offer a webinar, titled “Toss Your Hat in the Ring.”
The webinar will take place four times: 2-3:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6; 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; and 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
The event is designed for anyone interested in becoming a local elected official or learning more about the responsibilities of local officials, such as township supervisors, borough council members and school directors.
The session will feature:
— An overview of elected and appointed offices in Pennsylvania local government.
— The nuts and bolts of running for office, such as filing a petition, reporting campaign expenses and other requirements.
— Discussion from local officials about their experiences running for and serving in local office.
The webinar will not offer campaign tips or strategies, organizers noted. Rather, the session is aimed at helping attendees understand the roles, responsibilities and personal rewards that come with public service.
“The people who run our local governments are our friends and neighbors — people just like us,” said Peter Wulfhorst, economic and community development extension educator.
“While having experience in community leadership helps, you don’t need special training or specific experience to serve your township, borough or school district,” he added. “If you’re interested in serving, care about your community and are willing to learn on the job, we offer you this opportunity to learn more before you toss your hat in the ring.”
The registration fee for the webinar is $25. Registration deadlines vary by session.