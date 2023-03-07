UNIVERSITY PARK — Sheep and goat producers can learn tips for setting up barns and facilities for managing sheep and goats at an upcoming Penn State Extension webinar.
“Designing Efficient Feeding and Handling Facilities for Sheep and Goats” will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 14.
Melanie Barkley, senior livestock extension educator, will discuss recommended feeder sizes and designs to prevent feed waste and save producers time when feeding animals. Barkley also will explain basic handling system design concepts aimed at increasing the efficiency and speed of management tasks such as sorting, deworming and vaccinating.
Penn State Extension offers this webinar free of charge, but participants must register by 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Participants will receive the webinar address in a confirmation email. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording. Anyone without access to a computer or internet will receive call-in information.