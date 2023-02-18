A Clinton County man who is facing felony weapons charges, resisting arrest, drug offenses, and several traffic violations has been sent to the McKean County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail following his arraignment Thursday before District Judge William Todd.

Keylye Makeel Dominique Mosier, of Lamar, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Todd at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport.

