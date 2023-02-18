A Clinton County man who is facing felony weapons charges, resisting arrest, drug offenses, and several traffic violations has been sent to the McKean County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail following his arraignment Thursday before District Judge William Todd.
Keylye Makeel Dominique Mosier, of Lamar, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Todd at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was on Boylston Street in Bradford in a marked vehicle behind Mosier’s vehicle. The trooper reported that he checked the registration, which came back as expired.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop and Mosier pulled the vehicle into the Union Square parking lot but, according to the report, did not stop immediately. Mosier slowed driving and pulled into a parking place.
The trooper reported that Mosier’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and there was an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
Both the registration and inspection for Mosier’s vehicle were out of date and the trooper noted the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
When the officer asked if Mosier had a medical marijuana card, Mosier stated he did not. When asked how much marijana was in the vehicle, Mosier stated there was none in the vehicle. The trooper asked Mosier to exit the vehicle, but Mosier told the officer no and that there was no probable cause for him to do so.
According to the complaint, Mosier stated, “I know how stepping out goes to the next level.” The trooper replied greater problems could only arise if Mosier did not cooperate. Mosier then stepped out of the vehicle.
The trooper said Mosier declined a pat-down search and was unwilling to walk back to the trooper’s vehicle. The officer asked him, “Have I done anything to treat you with disrespect tonight?” the report stated. Mosier said no, but that he had a recent warrant out for him and he didn’t want to see his child, who was reportedly in the back of his vehicle, see him get arrested.
The trooper asked again about having a medical marijuana card, and Mosier reportedly said, “No, there’s no f***ing marijuana in the car.” The officer asked him when he last smoked some and Mosier replied “never.”
The trooper reported he could see the driver’s side interior, including the crevice by the driver’s seat — where a handgun was in plain view. He asked Mosier if he had a concealed carry permit but, according to the report, did not receive a direct answer in response.
Mosier was placed, uncooperatively, in handcuffs, according to the report. Mosier did not comply with the officer’s directions, repeatedly, and continued to resist.
The trooper reported he took Mosier to the ground, and Mosier ended up on top of the trooper, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer from the Bradford CIty Police was on scene and Mosier was resisting arrest, the report indicated. The city officer deployed his Taser and Mosier was then taken into custody.
A Bradford city police K-9 unit was called to the scene and reportedly alerted to Mosier’s vehicle. Mosier was searched prior to being transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center, where he was cleared by medical staff. The search of his person allegedly yielded a holster and empty hip clip, according to the report.
Mosier’s vehicle was impounded and searched. The search allegedly revealed a jar of marijuana in the center console; two fully loaded handguns, with rounds in the chambers, in the passenger seat area, and a makeshift firearm that Mosier later said was his “project gun,” the report stated.
The criminal complaint also alleged that Mosier confirmed to officers that the marijuana was his.
Mosier was charged with three felony counts of carrying a loaded weapon, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor count of marijuana-small amount for personal use, a misdemeanor count for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and five summary traffic violations.