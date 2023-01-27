The Bradford City Water Authority has learned that people really do love Marilla Reservoir.

There were 118 entries sent in for the “We Love Marilla” photo contest, showcasing the area’s natural beauty through all seasons. There were photos of people fishing and kayaking, photos of birds and animals and lots of photos showing different views of the flowers, leaves, paths, snow and everything else that makes Marilla so memorable. Entries weren’t limited to local folks, at least one came in from California.

