The Bradford City Water Authority has learned that people really do love Marilla Reservoir.
There were 118 entries sent in for the “We Love Marilla” photo contest, showcasing the area’s natural beauty through all seasons. There were photos of people fishing and kayaking, photos of birds and animals and lots of photos showing different views of the flowers, leaves, paths, snow and everything else that makes Marilla so memorable. Entries weren’t limited to local folks, at least one came in from California.
Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificates are being awarded for three categories.
1. Professional “Ground Level/Aerial”, 2. Amateur “Ground Level” and 3. Amateur “Aerial.”
The results are as follows:
Professional – Ground Level/Aerial: 1st Place – Christine Tyler; 2nd Place – Alan Hancock; 3rd Place – Christine Tyler
Amateur — Ground Level: 1st Place – Thomas Huntoon; 2nd Place – Mark Gallup Sr.; 3rd Place – Brittany Keck
Amateur – Aerial:1st Place – Thomas Huntoon; 2nd Place – Thomas Huntoon; 3rd Place – Shane Peterson
Judging took place on Jan. 11, with judging based on creativity, quality and majestic beauty of the content by retired Water Authority Executive Director, Kim Benjamin, The Bradford Era Assistant Managing Editor, Marcie Schellhammer, University of Pittsburgh Instructor of Art, Rick Minard and Bradford Area School District Art Teacher, Rainey Coles.
It was a blind judgment, with the names of the photographers known only to the Water Authority officials.
Steve Disney, executive director of the Water Authority, commented, “I was totally amazed at the volume and especially the superb quality of pictures we received, it just goes to show how wonderful this Marilla reservoir area is to our community. I would like to extend my thanks to our judges and Administrative Assistant Jody Zimmerman for all of her work coordinating this entire contest.”
Bradford’s 12,000-acre watershed has three surface reservoirs, with Marilla Reservoir being one of the most widely used by the public for fishing, hiking and photography. All 118 photographs received will be used to publish a photo album book, along with a 2024 seasonal calendar. Once they are completed each entrant will be notified to pick up one copy as a participation gift.
Note that all winners must contact the Bradford City Water Authority via email (info@bradfordwater.com) or by calling (814) 362-3004 x10 to obtain their prize.