Bradford City Water Authority is selling its 2024 “We Love Marilla” calendars for $15 each with proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Bradford Area.
The 2024 calendar was a compilation of winning photographs from the authority’s 2022 Marilla Photo Contest in amateur, aspiring and professional categories. The contest included ground-level photos, aerial photos and one professional category of ground or aerial. First-, second- and third-place prizes were awarded for each category.
Calendars can be purchased at the authority office, 28 Kennedy St., or at the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, 62 Main St.