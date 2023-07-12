BRYN MAWR — Aqua Pennsylvania encourages customers in need to apply for new financial support through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) available now through Aug. 11.
Through LIHWAP, a temporary federal emergency water and wastewater assistance program, Pennsylvania homeowners or renters can receive up to $2,500 in benefits if their household income is below the state’s 2023 income guidelines: https://www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHWAP.aspx
Customers can contact their local county assistance office or visit Pennsylvania’s Compass website: https://www.compass.state.pa.us/compass.web/Public/CMPHome for additional information on LIHWAP and application assistance.
Aqua believes everyone deserves access to clean, safe, reliable water and wastewater services, and has multiple programs to support customers who need a helping hand. Visit AquaWater.com to learn more.