Water main replacements for Bradford City Water Authority are continuing, and will cause some road closures on parts of High Street coming up.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Executive Director Steve Disney gave an update to the board members, saying that lead abatement project contractor Mortimer’s Excavating has completed replacements along Jerome and Burnside avenues.
“A handful of private property service lines still need evaluation along Burnside Avenue to determine material content,” he said, “if found to be lead, they will be scheduled for replacement.”
Water main installations have begun on High Street.
“Road closures on portions of High Street will be required in approximately two weeks,” Disney said, adding that the duration would be about three weeks. Notices will be sent out to residents, customers, businesses and emergency services.
Chivers Construction has shut down construction operations for the winter, and will resume in spring. “To date they have inspected a total of 455 service lines, replaced 284 of them and found 171 to be copper that did not require replacement,” Disney said.
The authority also held its election of officers and appointments at the meeting. The officers were Ron Orris, chairman; Tom Arrowsmith, vice chairman; Bob Douglas, treasurer; Terry Lopus, secretary; and Tina Martin, assistant secretary/treasurer.
Robert Saunders Law was named solicitor, and special counsel was named as Cozen O’Connor. The engineer named was Randy Krause, Bankson Engineers Inc.; and forester, Ken Kane of Generations Forestry, Inc.
The personnel committee will be Orris and Lopus, finance will be Orris, Arrowsmith, Douglas and Martin; and land resources will be Orris, Arrowsmith, Douglas and Martin.
Disney gave an update on dam inspection reports, as well. In November, Bankson Engineers completed annual inspections of all three authority dams — Gilbert Reservoir, Marilla Reservoir and Heffner Dam.
At Gilbert, everything is satisfactory, Disney said. Some erosion has occurred at Marilla in the discharge channel below the main spillway at the transition point between the concrete and the gabion baskets. “It is recommended that R-7 riprap be placed in this area. In addition, all welded-wire fabric on the gabion lined channel, upstream and downstream from the steel grate bridge should be repaired or replaced,” he explained. “It was also noted that steel grating covering the control cable concrete troughs need to be re-attached.”
At Heffner, some small animal burrows need to be filled in, and some wet areas that may be due to recent weather were observed. They should be monitored. Disney continued, explaining the eight-foot diameter outlet pipe was inspected and found to be in good condition. Some minor concrete spalling was detected, and will be cleaned and repaired to prevent further deterioration.
Disney also gave an update on the “We Love Marilla” contest, which received 118 submissions in three categories. Judges for the contest were Rick Minard, Pitt-Bradford instructor of art; Rainey Coles, Bradford Area School District art teacher; Kim Benjamin, retired executive director of the water authority; and Marcie Schellhammer of The Era.
The results will be published in Friday’s Era.