The Bradford Water Authority has installed emergency back-up generators at three pumping stations in the water system, ensuring area customers access to water service even in power outages.
Officials explained the pumping stations are located at Colonial Heights, serving Colonial Heights and portions of Kenmar Acres, Maplewood Avenue which serves the higher elevations of Maplewood Avenue, and Munn Road which serves all locations on Munn Road.
These three pumping station areas do not have an accompanying storage tank that would provide water service supply during power outages, according to Steve Disney, executive director of the Water Authority.
“The new standby emergency generators will enable water service to continue to be provided to these locations during utility power outages,” Disney said. “The emergency generators are programmed and set to start up automatically should a loss of power occur. Previously, during times of power outages, water service was temporarily interrupted to these areas due to the pumping stations being out of utility power.”
Disney said the authority was happy to provide these capital upgrades to their customers.
“These areas can now expect a dependable level of water service during extreme weather events,” he said. “Most of the Bradford water system relies on gravity to provide the necessary pressure and volume to customer service lines, but higher elevations and areas away from the lower sections of the city need to rely on remote pumping stations to provide water service.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, authority members were updated on bid results for an 8-inch water line replacement project along U.S. Route 219 from the Custer City intersection, running south 3,000 feet.
“Mortimer’s Excavating was the low bid of $485,185,” Disney said. “Bankson Engineers recommended to accept the bid. This section of ductile iron water main installed in the mid-1980s has been very problematic over the years. The Authority plans to begin replacement of various segments of the main over the next several years.”
Updating Mortimer’s current work in the lead abatement project, Disney said the crew has completed water main replacements and service connections on High Street, and have moved to Bedford Street to begin new main line installation.
“Once main lines are installed and in service, individual service lines will be installed and connected. Congress Street will be the next street after Bedford,” he explained.
Disney said Chivers Construction suspended construction activities for the winter months, but will resume service line replacements on March 6. “To date they have inspected a total of 455 service lines, replaced 284 lead services and found 171 to be copper that did not require replacement.”
Also at the meeting, Ken Kane of Generations Forestry provided an update on the authority’s timber inventory. The Gilbert Reservoir inventory is completed, and data is being evaluated for a formal report to be provided to the authority by March 22.
Early indicators show an annual overall growth rate of 2-3%. A chipping operation is being set up for approximately 40 acres on Lean-To-Ridge, which will clean out the zero-value vegetation and allow for regeneration to begin. The Authority watershed gates will continue to be closed due to weather and poor road conditions. Some vandalism has been discovered relating to Authority road gates and is being reported to the associated police agencies.
Disney also reported that Pitt-Bradford Associate Professor of Environmental Science Ovidiu Frantescu PhD, has reached out to both Sanitary and Water Authorities to schedule field trips for his classes to both drinking water and wastewater treatment plants on Thursday, April 13.