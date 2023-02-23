BWA Generator

An emergency generator has been installed at the Colonial Heights pumping station for the Bradford Water Authority. Two more have been installed at Maplewood Avenue and Munn Road.

 Photo provided

The Bradford Water Authority has installed emergency back-up generators at three pumping stations in the water system, ensuring area customers access to water service even in power outages.

Officials explained the pumping stations are located at Colonial Heights, serving Colonial Heights and portions of Kenmar Acres, Maplewood Avenue which serves the higher elevations of Maplewood Avenue, and Munn Road which serves all locations on Munn Road.

