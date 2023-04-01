OIL CITY — As major physical work gets underway Monday at the intersection of Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006), and Water Street in the City of Warren, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorist that detours will be in place for some traffic.
The improvement project includes construction of a single-lane roundabout with sidewalk and crosswalks, truck aprons, and updated lighting and drainage.
Work will be completed in stages and will require detours and traffic controlled by flaggers.
Starting Monday, traffic on Market Street southbound wanting to access Route 62 southbound will need to follow the detour posted using Route 6, Laurel Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and Ludlow Street. Traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound will be detoured using Pennsylvania Avenue westbound to Ludlow Street to Route 6 to Glade Bridge to Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound.
During Stage 1, a large portion of the roundabout construction will take place predominately within the existing intersection. Westbound traffic will continue to use one lane of the existing roadway. This phase is expected to take approximately two months to complete.
The contractor is Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford. The contract cost is $3,982,690, which is to be paid with a combination of state and federal funds.
Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found on the Market Street Roundabout page under the Construction Project link at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.