“Have a heart; help Adam get a heart,” is the touching tagline for a benefit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for a young man, Adam “Fester” Lloyd at the Wanderers Motorcycle Clubhouse on Route 59 in Lewis Run.
According to club member Kyle Brandt, “Adam has unfortunately experienced multiple heart attacks at a very young age, in the previous few months. He is currently on the transplant list for a new heart, with an impeller pump installed.”
The Wanderers Motorcycle Clubhouse has planned a “Scary-Oke” (Karaoke) event with DJ McDeeJay from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition, there will be a Chinese auction, raffles and meals available.
“Any support is tremendously appreciated. Cost of living and travel expenses are immense,” explained Brandt. “The Clubhouse is well-marked and can be easily found between the Bradford Airport and FCI McKean Federal Prison.”
All are welcome to attend, there will be no entry few.
Any individuals with questions or concerns regarding Saturday’s event can contact Brandt via (814) 366-7222.