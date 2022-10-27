Fester MUG

Adam “Fester” Lloyd is currently on the transplant list, waiting for a new heart.

 Photo provided

“Have a heart; help Adam get a heart,” is the touching tagline for a benefit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for a young man, Adam “Fester” Lloyd at the Wanderers Motorcycle Clubhouse on Route 59 in Lewis Run.

According to club member Kyle Brandt, “Adam has unfortunately experienced multiple heart attacks at a very young age, in the previous few months. He is currently on the transplant list for a new heart, with an impeller pump installed.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos