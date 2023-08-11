OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School are expecting to be operating out of St. John’s Parish School at 921 N. Union St. by Monday.
Alongside this move, the school will conduct an online auction of surplus materials from the North 24th Street location Monday through Wednesday.
Walsh officials said this initiative serves a dual purpose: optimizing resources for efficiency and benefiting STCS’s future.
Given the more compact setting of the St. John’s building, school officials are thoughtfully assessing their available materials to ensure seamless integration into their new space. The proceeds from the auction will directly benefit Southern Tier Catholic and Archbishop Walsh. By participating in the auction, the community can contribute to the enhancement of educational programs, facilities and overall student experience, officials said.
The auction timeframe set for Monday through Wednesday provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to browse and bid on the available items.
A walkthrough of the items available for auction will be conducted 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the former school building at 208 N. 24th St. in Olean. This provides a chance for interested parties to view the items in person before placing their bids.
All community members, supporters and stakeholders are invited to participate in the online auction. The auction will be hosted by Peterson Auctions and can be accessed at petersonauction.hibid.com/auctions.
Furthermore, enrollment for Montessori through eighth-grade students at Southern Tier Catholic School is now open for the 2023-24 school year. Interested families are encouraged to schedule a tour or to enroll by visiting stcswalsh.org.