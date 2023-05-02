Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Guidance Center are hosting the May Walk with a Doc event on Thursday. The event will take place at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive, starting at 5 p.m.
The walk is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and BRMC. This month’s providers that will be leading the walk are Dr. Joshua Halbauer and Elizabeth Bless, CRNP, both from TGC. Participants are encouraged to wear green attire in honor of May being mental health awareness month. Also, the drawing for the $150 Dunham’s Sports will be held at the event for those who participated in the last three events.
The topic the providers will be discussing this month is Cannabis and its medical benefits. The walk is free and open to anyone. If interested, please register at walkwithadoc.org/Ewaiver.
An alternate indoor location has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement winter weather. The location is the University of Pitt at Bradford Fitness Center located at 300 Campus Drive, Bradford, PA 16701. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook Page the day of the event.