KANE — Mark your calendar for a day of interactive presentations about connecting local communities with more mobility options, for economic vitality and greater transportation independence for all.
On Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Six&Kane located at 63 North Fraley Street in Kane participants can take part in a workshop on active transportation planning for rural municipalities, brought together by the PA Route 6 Alliance and PA WalkWorks/the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, with key sponsorship from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund and the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.
All are welcome to attend this free event, and it is open to the public. Lunch will be provided. However, seats are limited and registration is required: bit.ly/AT23northcentralPA Participants can register for all or part of the workshop, attending morning, lunch, and/or afternoon sessions. Be sure to include add-ons in your registration to indicate which segments you plan to be part of.
The information shared in the workshop will be relevant to municipal officials and employees, planners, community leaders with non-profit organizations and institutions in health care and education, local business owners, whether large employers or small operations, as well as members of the general public. Everyone who is interested in active living-based economic development, and healthy options is welcome.
In addition to the primary guest speaker, there will be information and input provided by the event partners:
- West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund
- The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission
- PA Route 6 Alliance
- The National Center for Rural Road Safety
- The Western Transportation Institute
- McKean County Planning
- The Pennsylvania Downtown Center
- PA WalkWorks
- PennDOT Local Technical Assistance Program
The program will feature locally tailored presentations from a national expert discussing how to move from the recently adopted regional Active Transportation Plan completed by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to the municipal level and making sure that momentum is continued for expanding not just greenway and trail access but also the use of active modes for everyday transportation within individual municipalities. The goal is for every community to have safe, accessible, inviting connected opportunities to walk and bike, whether for recreation, sport, transportation, or tourism.
The featured presenter, Natalie Villwock-Witte, is a transportation engineer and researcher at Montana State University and author of Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Realized in Communities of Under 10,000. The work includes case studies of multiple communities in Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Vermont – many with relevance for the small boroughs and hamlets of Northern Tier Pennsylvania.
Check the event page for further schedule details including optional pre- and post- rides and walks the evening before or the following morning. The workshop itself will also include a walking tour to check out what works for walking in Kane and what might need work.
For more information, detailed schedule, and registration, visit bit.ly/AT23northcentralPA. Direct any questions about the event to pawalkworks@padowntown.org.