Men, don those high heels and get to struttin’ for a good cause. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes takes place at 5:30 p.m. today, starting at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot on Congress Street.
The walk is done in an effort to bring everyone together, to end domestic violence. All are welcome to walk in the event, and high-heels are encouraged. If a pair of heels are needed, the YWCA has some to lend.
This year, there is a new walking route than what some may be used to in the past. Everyone will walk on the sidewalk of Congress Street toward Main Street, then turn down Chestnut Street before finishing the walk at the Brew Station.
Shelly Alcorn, program director of the YWCA Resource Center, said, “This is the first time we are having Walk a Mile in Her Shoes since 2019. We were not able to have the awareness event over the past three years due to COVID.”
The event is open to anyone who supports “stomping out” sexual violence in our community, although, Alcorn noted, “sexual violence is not always talked about, but it is happening in our very own county. This awareness event is a way to show anyone who has been affected by sexual violence that there is a group, in their own community, who support them and want to help.”
Refreshments and a short award ceremony will take place after the walk.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the event. I would also like to thank those who took time out of their day to be a part of the planning committee to make this awareness event happen,” Alcorn added.