Neither party made a strong showing at the polls for the 2023 primary on Tuesday. In McKean County, voter turnout of the 42 precincts was 22.45 percent; nearly evenly split with Democrats at 26.29% and 26.03% Republican voters.
There were a couple of standouts, however. In Norwich Township, 51.24% of Republican voters cast a ballot. Norwich Township also had the most voter participation in all of McKean County at 44.63%. The biggest turnout of Democrats was in Sergeant Township, where 50%, 13 of 26 voters, showed up and cast a ballot on Tuesday.
Bradford City’s 5th Ward had the lowest overall voter turnout at 9.27% and the lowest percentage of Democrat voters at 7.69% or 19 of 130. The lowest showing of Republicans was in Kane Borough’s 2nd Ward where 13.82% came to the polls, 21 of 155 registered voters.
According to the McKean County Elections Office, there are 24,311 registered voters in the county. Republicans make up 15,281, Democrats are at 5,633, and nonpartisan registrants number 3,397. Nonpartisan registered voters are not permitted to cast a vote in the primary under Pennsylvania’s closed primary system.
In this year’s primary, a total of 5,459 ballots were cast. This includes 4,490 in-person ballots on Tuesday and 969 ballots received by mail.
Of those, 1,481 ballots (919 in-person, 562 mail) were cast by Democrats; and 3,978 (3,571 in-person, 407 mail) were cast by Republicans. Two blank ballots were also cast on election day.
In the 2022 primary, voter turnout in McKean County was at 28.99%, while for Democrats, it was 29.07% and for Republicans, 35.55%.