Voter turnout in McKean County on Tuesday came in at 59.07%, with 14,803 ballots cast in total, according to the county’s unofficial results.
“As the polling places were bringing in their stuff, they were telling us about how heavy the turnout was,” said Commissioner Chairman Tom Kreiner on Wednesday, referring to after the polls closed on election night.
“It’s awesome. People are doing their civic duty.”
In the May primary election, the county’s turnout was 28.99%. Kreiner was pleased that so many came out to vote in the general election.
“It’s very encouraging to see that kind of turnout,” he said, adding that the poll workers were thrilled to have been busy. “Their opinions were ‘we’re going to be there, we want to be busy.’ Those poll workers are the absolute backbone of the voting process.”
In years when there isn’t a presidential race on the ballot, turnout tends to be lower.
While a lot of voters went to the polls, there’s a good chance they weren’t pleased with the overall results. The majority of votes in the county were cast for Republican candidates, although the Democratic candidates at the top of the ticket ended up victorious.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz claimed the highest number of McKean County votes at 10,058, while Democratic candidate John Fetterman had 4,113 tallies.
Libertarian Erik Gerhardt had 213 votes, Green Party candidate Richard Weiss had 94 and Keystone Party candidate Daniel Wassmer had 131. There were 20 write-in votes cast.
In the race for governor and lieutenant governor, a majority of county residents supported the Republican ticket of Douglas Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso with 10,064, while the Democratic ticket of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis earned 4,378 votes from McKean County residents.
In Corydon Township, the turnout was 73.21%; in Hamilton Township, 72.51%; and in Wetmore Township, 72.77%. It was over 60% in multiple municipalities. The lowest turnout in the county was in the City of Bradford First Ward at 27.42%.
Elsewhere in the City of Bradford, turnout in Second Ward was 39.60%; Third Ward First District, 44.19%; Third Ward Second District, 49.45%; Fourth Ward, 46.18%; Fifth Ward, 37.94%; Sixth Ward First District, 54.09%; and Sixth Ward Second District, 50.39%.