The May primary election is coming up fast. Only those who are registered can vote. But, residents must be registered before May 1 in order to take part in this year’s election.
Primary elections in Pennsylvania are a chance to vote for the member of your registered party that you wish to see, and the party’s officers, on the ballot for the general election. If not registered Democrat or Republican for the primary, you can only vote on special election contests, constitutional amendments and ballot questions that come up at the same time as the primary.
Who can register is usually one of the first questions on the minds of new residents to Pennsylvania. The other question most common is how does one register to vote? And, the remaining question that tops the charts, who votes in a primary election in Pennsylvania?
The first question is probably the easiest to answer. If 18 years old or older, a citizen of the United States, and have lived in Pennsylvania and district, for at least 30 days before the next election, most are eligible to register.
There are caveats for those in the military and their families, citizens residing overseas and veterans who are bedridden. See FVAP.gov/pennsylvania for more information about these special categories.
And, if there are any questions about registering to vote, call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
The requirements to register are a topic a little more cumbersome. Voters can register online, by mail or at several government agencies throughout the state. It is important to note that voter registration is connected to the residential address where the voter lives — not a business address, vacation home or other property in the state.
Regardless of the preference of registration, an application form must be completed. The application includes a requirement to include a Pennsylvania Driver’s License Number or PennDOT ID number and the last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security Number. However, there are other ways to verify identity if neither of these apply. The applicant must also choose a party affiliation, or choose none. This will come into play in the May 16 primary. To download a copy of the Pa. Voter Registration Application, go to www.vote.pa.gov/Resources/Documents/Voter_Registration_Application_English.pdf
Send the registration through the mail, in-person, online, etc. to be processed before the May 1 deadline.
Once it is reviewed by the county voter registration staff, a voter registration card is mailed. Keep this card. It indicates who the voter is, the party affiliation, and the polling place assigned.
If not registered as a Republican or Democrat but want to vote in the upcoming primary, the deadline to change parties is the same as a new registration. The same application is used as well.
Important dates and times for upcoming elections, include:
- Last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary is May 1;
- Last day to request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot is May 9; and
- Polls are open for the May 16 Municipal Primary from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Last day to register for the municipal election is Oct. 23;
- Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot for the municipal election is Oct. 31; and
- Polls are open for the Nov. 7 Municipal Election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
One more item about voting — Every municipality across the state takes part in the elections. Many residents fill community buildings, schools and places of worship — designated as polling places — to cast a vote. The lines at times round through halls and out the door. Why? Because communities need more help running the polling places.
There is a statewide call for registered voters from their own counties to work on election days. Special considerations are available for 17-year-olds, district judges, notaries public and Pa. National Guard members. The work is not volunteer, they are paid to be there for the day.
If interested, contact the county election office.