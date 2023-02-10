Turnout

A voter casts her ballot in Second Ward in the City of Bradford on Tuesday, during a previous election.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

The May primary election is coming up fast. Only those who are registered can vote. But, residents must be registered before May 1 in order to take part in this year’s election.

Primary elections in Pennsylvania are a chance to vote for the member of your registered party that you wish to see, and the party’s officers, on the ballot for the general election. If not registered Democrat or Republican for the primary, you can only vote on special election contests, constitutional amendments and ballot questions that come up at the same time as the primary.

