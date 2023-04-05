ANNVILLE — During National Volunteer Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is thanking the hundreds of volunteers who selflessly donate their time and talents to the staff and residents in our six veterans homes.
“We are proud of the incredible staff at our veterans homes and recognize they could not provide this high level of care without the assistance of volunteers who assist on a daily basis,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.“These dedicated volunteers brighten each day for our residents. They are an incredible asset to our team.”
Volunteers provide crucial assistance to the staff at the homes, including transporting residents to events, helping during mealtime, participating in fun activities, staffing the snack stand, and accompanying on field trips.
Throughout the month, each home is recognizing volunteers with special events, including dinners, luncheons, and ceremonies. Senior leaders from the agency will visit each home to personally thank the volunteers.
The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home (PSSH), Erie (Erie County) will host a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 18 at 7 p.m. During this event, 125 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,500 volunteer hours in 2022.
In addition to individual volunteers, hundreds of community organizations and veterans organizations also volunteer to assist with activities at the homes throughout the year.
For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities at one of Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.