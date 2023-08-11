OLEAN, N.Y. — The 2nd Annual DW Memorial Dice Run is set for Aug. 18 and 19 at War Veterans Park in Olean. Volunteers for the two-day event are needed.
“Every event at the Chamber relies heavily on volunteers to help out,” reported Meme K. Yanetsko, COO of GOACC Chief Operating Officer. “This year’s event is now two days and we are back in the beer business, with the need of folks to sell beer tickets/tokens, proof the customers as well as serve up the beer. With all the rolling (of dice) at one location – War Veterans Park — our high roller volunteers will not need to venture out of Olean. Plus we have a registration, merchandise, info booth that will need staffing,” she added.
Shifts run Friday from 4:45 to 10 p.m., most are 2 hours each, and on Saturday, volunteer shifts are from 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Some volunteer positions are for those 21 years old or over, others can be done by high school students who need hours for school. GOACC will provide and authorize volunteer hour statements to turn in to schools on the day of the event or emailed later.
To volunteer, visit the Chamber’s volunteer sign up form online at https://bit.ly/46R9C73. For more information on GOACC events and activities, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
For those interested in registering for the dice run, go online to shop.oleanny.com and register.