PORT ALLEGANY — Since April of this year, many McKean County residents have been participating in the glass manufacturing circular economy in a slightly different way.

Glass bottles and jars have been made in Port Allegany for more than 125 years, and Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America) most recently partnered with Prism Glass Recycling (Prism), the McKean County Conservation District (MCCD), McKan Trucking, and RecycAll to establish a county-wide glass recycling drop-off program.

