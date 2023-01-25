SMETHPORT —Michele Vogel-Snyder has announced she will be running for the Republican ballot for McKean County recorder of deeds in the upcoming primary election.
A resident of Smethport, Snyder has held the position as acting recorder of deeds since January 2022. She had worked in the office for 16 years, was hired as second deputy in 2007 and appointed as first deputy in 2013.
“I feel I am qualified for this position,” Snyder said. “I’m a lifelong resident of McKean County, where I continue to reside with my husband, Barry.
“The recorder of deeds is responsible for keeping and maintaining the official real estate records for McKean County, a job that requires both knowledge and great care. I have been, and will remain dedicated to keeping the office of McKean County recorder of deeds an office of integrity and pride to the citizens of McKean County.”