SMETHPORT —Michele Vogel-Snyder has announced she will be running for the Republican ballot for McKean County recorder of deeds in the upcoming primary election.

A resident of Smethport, Snyder has held the position as acting recorder of deeds since January 2022. She had worked in the office for 16 years, was hired as second deputy in 2007 and appointed as first deputy in 2013.

