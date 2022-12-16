FORT INDIANTOWN GAP — Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) has announced details for the January 18, 2023 PNGAS Virtual Job Fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All job seekers, military or civilian, are welcome to participate in this free virtual event. Registration for job seekers is open at https://pngas.org/mission/jobs-board/ Additionally, for one week after the job fair, participants can continue to reach out to employers.

