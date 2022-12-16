FORT INDIANTOWN GAP — Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) has announced details for the January 18, 2023 PNGAS Virtual Job Fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All job seekers, military or civilian, are welcome to participate in this free virtual event. Registration for job seekers is open at https://pngas.org/mission/jobs-board/ Additionally, for one week after the job fair, participants can continue to reach out to employers.
The PNGAS Job Board has over 12,000 job postings. Featured employers and jobs include:
Commonwealth Charter Academy Hot Jobs, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Penn State Health, Carnegie Mellon University, PNC Financial, Mack Defense, Qurate/QVC, Great Wolf Lodge, Milton Hershey School, CAES Technology, PA Office of the Attorney General,
DHL Logistics, PJ Dick-Trumbull-Lindy, First Quality Hot Jobs, Jillamy Inc. Hot Jobs, OneSource Hot Jobs, Werner Enterprises, PA Air National Guard, PA Army National Guard and many other opportunities and employers.