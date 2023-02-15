COUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport have released information about the motor vehicle accident in Ulysses Township, Potter County, that caused the death of a Genesee resident last week.
Troopers reported that Joshua Silsby, 31, of Genesee, was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner after sustaining fatal injuries due to the accident. Silsby was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m., according to the police.
The accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, on South Brookland Road, Route 449. According to the report, a vehicle driven by Silsby was traveling southbound and rounding a right-handed curve in the road. After exiting the curve, Silsby’s vehicle left the road in a westerly direction, and struck an embankment before overturning.
Silsby was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the driver’s side front window of the vehicle as it partially overturned. The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof, facing east.
PSP were assisted on the scene by the Galeton Volunteer Fire Department, Galeton EMS, Potter County Coroner’s Office, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.