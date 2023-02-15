COUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport have released information about the motor vehicle accident in Ulysses Township, Potter County, that caused the death of a Genesee resident last week.

Troopers reported that Joshua Silsby, 31, of Genesee, was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner after sustaining fatal injuries due to the accident. Silsby was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m., according to the police.

