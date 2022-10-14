KERSEY — The Elk County Office of Veterans Affairs honored 29 veterans on Saturday with the Purple Heart Medal at the Fox Township Community Building.
Presenters during the ceremony included: PA State Representative Mike Armanini, PA State Senator Chris Dush and Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry.
Armanini took the stage and spoke about the history of the Purple Heart Medal, which is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those veterans and active duty members who were wounded or killed while serving with the US Military, for the country’s freedoms.
Dush and Quesenberry then presented all 29 veterans, or a family member/friend chosen to represent the veteran, with the Purple Heart during a pinning ceremony.,