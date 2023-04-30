OSWAYO — The LEEK Veteran Hunting and Mountain Preserve in Oswayo sponsored a group of area veterans from the Cattaraugus/Allegany (N.Y.) County Dwyer Program for a fish-tagging event at preserve's pond.
The LEEK Preserve in Potter County hosts veterans from across the United States as well as Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania throughout the year.
Larry MacDonald, a U.S. Air Force veteran and coordinator for the Dwyer Program, began working with retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba, N.Y., last year in support of the LEEK pond project. The fish-tagging event on April 19 was a cooperative effort allowing veterans to get out into the great outdoors while supporting a program that supports them.
A number of fish were caught, tagged and released back into the pond to be caught another day. Many of those caught had been previously tagged. They were re-measured, re-weighed, and returned to the pond. Critical data was collected on the previously tagged fish concerning growth rate and overall pond health.
Austin said the tagging event is an example of "how veterans from all branches and all walks of life under a common bond of service can find support in supporting one another." He said it was also an example of how barbless hooks and catch-and-release can be used to enhance a pond’s environment with careful management techniques as some of the tagged fish were caught repeatedly throughout the day.
The tagging event brought LEEK one step closer in preparation for the annual kids' fishing derby to be held on June 10 durn g the LEEK Preserve's open house.
"Many of the veterans involved in the tagging event will be on hand during the derby to assist other veterans and veteran supporters and their kids with basic fishing techniques," Austin said.