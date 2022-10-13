OLEAN, N.Y. — The Jingle Bell Jubilee will be held again this year in downtown Olean with activities such as holiday market, carolers, dance groups, wreath creation class, Shop Raffle Drawing, Sips of the Season, make and take craft, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo; an inflated snow globe for picture opps, cocoa and cookie crawl, decorate the tree contest, cookie decorating, and even a Rudolph run.
The Jubilee is set for Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Last year, the pavilion was transformed into a holiday market place with vendors galore.