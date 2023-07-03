It has been nearly a month since a rabid bat was found in Bradford. The Euclid Avenue homeowner who had contact with the creature reportedly received post-exposure rabies prophylaxis. No other animals were known to have been exposed.
There have been 81 cases of rabies in animals confirmed, as of the end of May, in Pennsylvania. The Euclid Avenue bat has not made it to the count kept by state public health officials yet, but when it does, it will be the first of the year for McKean County. There have been no reports this year of rabies in Potter, Elk, or Cameron counties.
Preventing rabies in mammals is a constant concern. The most common carrier in Northeast states is the raccoon, but any wild animal can carry the disease. A scratch or bite from a rabid raccoon can endanger humans and pets alike. Health officials warn that the rabies virus can even survive on inanimate objects, though transmission to a human has never been recorded in this manner. Exposure to rabies does not always come just from a bite or scratch. Saliva or neural tissue from a rabid animal can invade open wounds and the mucus membranes of the mouth, nose, and eyes.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website, “Prevention of human exposure to rabies can best be accomplished through routine rabies vaccinations of domestic pets, which then act as a buffer between people and the wild animal reservoir of rabies. Other important measures include control of stray animals, not keeping wild animals as pets, and education of the general public concerning rabies.”
In Bradford, Warren, and in Olean (N.Y.), Tractor Supply hosts PetVet Clinics for dogs and cats, which offer affordable and convenient preventative services like vaccines, testing, and more, administered by state-licensed veterinarians and with no appointment necessary. Simply show up during clinic hours to get the best recommended care for your dog, cat, puppy or kitten.
Two rabies vaccines are available for cats at the PetVet Clinic; both are for cats that are 12-16 weeks old, and are given annually. The minimum age to vaccinate a feline varies by state. In Pennsylvania, cats must be vaccinated against rabies within four weeks after the date the cat attains 12 weeks of age. A current rabies immunity, as prescribed by rabies vaccine manufacturers, must also be maintained.
For dogs, the first vaccine must have a booster within nine months to one year, then a booster every three years following. The minimum age for vaccination is 12-16 weeks, but varies by state. Pennsylvania requires that dogs be vaccinated against rabies within four weeks after the date the dog attains 12 weeks of age, and maintain a current rabies immunity as prescribed by rabies vaccine manufacturers.The PetVet Clinic offers a rabies vaccine for dogs and puppies.
Clinics in Bradford are held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the following Saturdays: July 15 and 29, Aug. 12 and 26, and Sept. 9. In Warren, the clinics will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the same Saturdays as Bradford. Clinic times for the Olean, N.Y. location are 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the following Sundays: July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1 and 29. For more information about these clinics, services available, and pricing, visit https://petvet.vippetcare.com/services-pricing/
The Department of Agriculture website explains that there are two types of rabies: furious and paralytic (or dumb). Rabies affects the central nervous system of the infected. “An animal may show signs of only one type, progress from one form to the other, or show no signs other than death.
“The furious form of rabies is familiar to most people. Signs may include: Aggression, loss of fear, daytime activity by a nocturnal species, attraction to noise and human activity, excessive vocalization, dilated pupils, difficulty swallowing, loss of appetite, restlessness, biting at objects or other animals, and may or may not drool.
The paralytic form of rabies may include symptoms such as: Decreased activity, poor coordination, hind limb weakness, acting “dull,” and cats may meow excessively. As the disease progresses, an animal affected by paralytic rabies may: Drop its lower jaw, drool, be unable to swallow, become paralyzed, or die. It is important to realize that not all animals show every sign. Most neurological or behavioral abnormalities could potentially be rabies,” details the webpage.
In humans, the virus can progress rapidly. Once symptoms begin, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, treatment is usually unsuccessful. Humans typically see three to six weeks before symptoms become apparent; however, it could be only one week or up to nine years. If the possibility of exposure exists, seek medical attention.
If you believe you or your child has been exposed to rabies, immediately call your local health department or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at (877) 724-3258 for more information.
Contact the regional Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture office for questions about domestic animals at www.agriculture.pa.gov/regional-offices/pages/default.aspx