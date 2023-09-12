COUDERSPORT — UPMC welcomes Dr. Perry Doan as the new medical director for emergency services at UPMC Cole.
Doan has more than 11 years of experience in emergency medicine. In addition to his role at UPMC Cole, he also serves as a physician with emergency services at UPMC Wellsboro in Tioga County.
Doan received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency training at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He is board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
“Dr. Doan knows what it means to be a part of a small, rural community, and understands the unique challenges that health care providers face in these environments,” said Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Cole and UPMC Wellsboro. “Emergency services are an essential part of the care we provide. While you never know when an emergency will occur, it’s reassuring for the community to know that if something should happen, we’re here for them.”
Hilfiger said Doan’s experience leading in Wellsboro and as a physician in Coudersport “speaks for itself when it comes to working with the teams to ensure the highest quality care is available 24/7, and we look forward to his expanded role at UPMC Cole.”