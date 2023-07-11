SMETHPORT — The McKean County Commissioners are reaching out to give vital information from the State regarding Broadband information and the Pennsylvania Statewide Broadband Connectivity and Digital Access Survey. They encourage everyone available to register for the upcoming meetings to engage the community about the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) and the Digital Equity (DE) programs. The meeting will include providing information and asking feedback on broadband service and experiences.
Veterans Memorial in Port Allegany on July 20 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — https://dced.pa.gov/internet-for-all-community-event-registration-mckean/
The commissioners also encourage everyone available to follow the link for the Pennsylvania Statewide Broadband Connectivity and Digital Access Survey. The link for the survey is as follows: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PA_BCDA . The State reached out and put a survey together to get input for the 5-Year Action Plan and Digital Equity Plans, being prepared in 2023 by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. Participation in this survey is voluntary, private, and confidential.
For more information about the study contact pabroadbandauthority@pa.gov