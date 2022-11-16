ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The exhibition “The Willard Suitcases,” organized by photographer Jon Crispin, will be extended until Dec. 4 at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University.

The exhibition came about after the closing of the Willard Psychiatric Hospital in the Finger Lakes region of New York state in 1995. At that time, employees tasked with cleaning out the building found hundreds of suitcases in an attic of an abandoned building. Many of them appeared untouched since their owners, patients at Willard, brought them to the institution several decades earlier.

