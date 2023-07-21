The United Way of the Bradford Area’s 25th Annual Pig Roast & Clam Bake, is coming up quickly on August 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Bradford Township Lions Club with live music by Dan Roche and Dave Morris.
The event serves as the celebratory kick-off for the United Way’s annual campaign with signature sponsor, Northwest Bank. Today, there will be 100 tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis, in-person purchase only, for $25 each at the United Way office, located at 161 Main St., in Bradford from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are limited to six per customer.
On Monday, folks will be able to begin purchasing tickets for $45 per person, 50/50 raffle tickets for $5 per ticket, and raffle items will also be available at the event.
To know more about the annual Pig Roast and Clam Bake, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram or call (814) 368-6181.