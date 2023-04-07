The United Way of the Bradford Area will honor its Red Feather award recipients and hold a report to the community event at 6 p.m. May 25 at the Bradford Club.
Music will be by Jim Ronan.
The Red Feather recognition is to honor a volunteer in the community who is truly passionate about the United Way and the work the agency does year after year. The agency also honors an organization with Excellence in Representation, and a Small Business Award to a local business that exemplifies the meaning of volunteerism and community within their professional endeavors.
This year, the Red Feather Award will be presented to Eric Marasco. He resides in Bradford, with his wife Suzi and their two children, Leo (5) and Sophia (2), and is employed by Calumet Specialty Products located out of Indianapolis, Ind., doing base oil sales. Marasco has been actively involved with the United Way of the Bradford Area Inc. since 2019, served as the 2020 campaign chair and continues to provide support to the annual campaign, pig roast and clam bake, and soup lunch. Not only is he involved in the UWBA but also serves as the treasurer of the Bradford Chamber of Commerce board of directors, homelessness task force, and a board member of the Bradford Hospital Foundation.
Receiving the Excellence in Representation award is The Zonta Club. The club is entering its 70th year serving the Bradford community. Zonta prides itself in standing as an international organization of professionals empowering women through service and advocacy. Zonta Club Bradford has helped in every corner of our community. They have helped plant flowers on Main Street, donated to the ELF Fund, and held food drives for Destinations Bradford, the Friendship Table, and the area’s school food pantries. They also volunteer their time to local organizations. They also help to fill the clothes lines with hats and mittens for the Warm It Forward project and hold drives for the YWCA Victims Resource Center. Lastly, Zonta prides itself in honoring girls from Bradford High School each year with Amelia Earhart awards and awards several scholarships to graduating seniors each year.
Pizza Napoli & Restaurant is being honored for their longstanding relationship with the UWBA through both campaign support and volunteer involvement of owners, Sue and Greg Gleason. When they began their venture with the ownership of Pizza Napoli & Restaurant on April 20, 2015, alongside daughters Samantha Rinfrette and Jessica Behan, they felt a strong family connection to the business. The couple are committed to supporting the community they serve. Growing up they were taught by their parents to give back and support others in time of need. Throughout the past eight years, they have stayed committed to this mission and have proudly supported many organizations such as the United Way of Bradford Area United Way, YWCA, American Cancer Society (Relay for Life Teams), Festa Italiana, Care for Children, Kids for Cancer, Golf Fore Heroes, ELF Fund, other organizations, many sports teams, student clubs and individuals in the community.
The event is open to the public for a ticket price of $25 but space is limited. Be sure to RSVP before May 12 by calling the United Way office at 814-368-6181 or email us at sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org.