UWBA Soup Prep

United Way of Bradford Area staff and volunteers work diligently during the 2021 United Way Soup Lunch. Orders for soups are due no later than Friday, Nov. 11.

The United Way of the Bradford Area (UWBA), Inc. will be hosting its Annual Soup Lunch, sponsored by First Energy, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church.

For this year’s Annual Soup Lunch, the UWBA will be offering Broccoli Cheese, Stuffed Pepper and Italian Wedding. Soup orders must be placed no later than Friday, Nov. 11.

