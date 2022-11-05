The United Way of the Bradford Area (UWBA), Inc. will be hosting its Annual Soup Lunch, sponsored by First Energy, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church.
For this year’s Annual Soup Lunch, the UWBA will be offering Broccoli Cheese, Stuffed Pepper and Italian Wedding. Soup orders must be placed no later than Friday, Nov. 11.
Each soup will be available for pick-up or delivery between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at a cost of $7 for a 12 oz. bowl or $10 for a 16 oz. bowl and will include crackers, utensils and a dessert, prepared by the Zonta Club and Bradford Senior Center.
All proceeds will benefit the UWBA. To place a soup order contact the UWBA office by calling (814) 368-6181, email sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org, fax (814) 368-5300 or mail to PO Box 504, Bradford, PA 16701.
Any individuals who may be interested in volunteering at the event, please contact UWBA Executive Director Sarah Lonzi, during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, for more information.