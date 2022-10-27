The United Way of the Bradford Area (UWBA), Inc. will be hosting its annual Soup Lunch, sponsored by First Energy, on Friday, Nov. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church.
This year, the UWBA will be offering the soup options of: Broccoli Cheese, Stuffed Pepper and Italian Wedding. Each soup choice will be available for pick-up or delivery between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at a cost of $7 for a 12 oz bowl or $10 for a 16 oz bowl. Each order of soup will also include crackers, utensils and a dessert prepared by the Zonta Club and Bradford Senior Center.