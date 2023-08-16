United Way of the Bradford Area Inc. will hold an informational meeting for 501©3 non-profit organizations in the Bradford, Smethport and Port Allegany areas seeking funding in the 2024 calendar year.
The Agency Breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the Marilyn Horne Hall Assembly Room, 2 Marilyn Horne Way.
Organizations that are, or are interested in becoming, a funded agency of the United Way of the Bradford Area Inc. must arrange to attend the informational meeting. The Community Impact application will be discussed and information regarding the campaign and future funding cycles will be shared.
For more information or to arrange attendance, contact UWBA Executive Director Sarah Lonzi at (814) 368-6181 or sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org.