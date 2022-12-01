The United Way of the Bradford Area has awarded the fourth round of Quarterly Impact funding. This funding stream is available quarterly throughout the year.
The agencies receiving the fourth quarter funding are CARE for Children’s McKean County for Cribs, Destinations-Bradford Emergency Housing Program, Evergreen Elm Therapeutic Swimming Program, Willow Creeks Sportsman’s Club Youth Conservation Day and the Bradford Community Pride Lion’s Club’s Senior Center and Living Christmas Giving Program. Innovation and Impact funds are available to qualifying 501 ( c) 3 organizations in Bradford, Smethport and Port Allegany. Innovation applications do not have a request limit but are subject to availability of funds. Impact applications are capped at $1,500.00 per request and again, are subject to availability of funds. An announcement will be made in January for the submission of applications for 2023’s first quarter.